South Bend river lights appear on inauguration special

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In case you missed it, South Bend made a brief appearance on NBC’s inauguration special last night.

During the “Celebrating America” special, cities across the country were highlighted for honoring those who have died of COVID-19.

And sure enough, the South Bend river lights made it into the mix.

The river lights were lit up in amber back on Tuesday night.

