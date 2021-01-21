Advertisement

South Bend river lights appear on inauguration special

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In case you missed it, South Bend made a brief appearance on NBC’s inauguration special last night.

During the “Celebrating America” special, cities across the country were highlighted for honoring those who have died of COVID-19.

And sure enough, the South Bend river lights made it into the mix.

The river lights were lit up in amber back on Tuesday night.

