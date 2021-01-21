Advertisement

Saint Mary’s Grad teams up with Indiana lawmakers to bring mental health resources to college students

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana’s suicide rate has been higher than the national average since 1999 and it’s the second leading cause of death for Hoosier teens.

That’s why Chloe Cooper, a Saint Mary’s graduate and licensed professional counselor, is working with Indiana lawmakers to create legislation to have more student’s mental health supported by their schools.

Cooper wanted to do something to help college students struggling with mental health.

“The suicide hotline and crisis number is a great resource,” Cooper said. “My idea came from if they had the numbers on their ID card since they already carry it around.”

She’s been working with Indiana State Representatives to try and have a bill passed with a crisis phone and text line.

“It’s actually going through the House right now to be voted on and they need important votes to get it through to the senate,” Cooper said.

This phone and text hotline could be life-saving and it costs about 2 cents to put those numbers on the back of an ID card.

This cause is close to Cooper’s heart.

“I actually lost a loved one to suicide, my father,” Cooper said. “For me, my whole life has been dedicated to helping those who feel alone and fighting silent battles that people can help with.”

Cooper says contacting Representatives Chris Judy, Anthony Cook, Maureen Baur, Ryan Dvorak and Jake Teschke is one way to help support her mission.

You can contact Indiana lawmakers by calling 800-382-9841 or writing them at:

200 W. Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN 46204

