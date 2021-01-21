Potawatomi Zoo hosts Winter Days this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo will host Winter Days on Saturday, January 23.

You can walk through the zoo and see what the animals are up to during the winter months.

You can also feed the farm animals, grab some drinks, and ride the train, weather permitting.

“This Saturday there’s going to be a little snow on the ground, so it won’t be unusual to see the tigers running around out in the snow,” said Josh Sisk, executive director. “So, it’s a fun time to just get some fresh air, get out of the house and just do something with the family in the wintertime.”

Winter Days will take place from 12 – 3 p.m.

Admission is free for zoo members and $5.50 for everyone else.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.