Porzingis’ big night leads Mavericks past Pacers 124-112

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Kristaps Porzingis posted season-high totals of 27 points and 12 rebounds, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 124-112 victory at Indiana. Dallas was in control most of the game as it snapped a three-game losing streak against the short-handed Pacers. Indiana has lost its last two by its two largest margins this season. Malcolm Brogdon finished with 26 points and Domantis Sabonis had 25 points in Indiana’s first game with fans in the stands. Dallas took the lead for good on the final basket of the third quarter and pulled away with an 11-4 run in the fourth.

