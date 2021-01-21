Advertisement

Porzingis’ big night leads Mavericks past Pacers 124-112

Kristaps Porzingis posted season-high totals of 27 points and 12 rebounds, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 124-112 victory at Indiana.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Kristaps Porzingis posted season-high totals of 27 points and 12 rebounds, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 124-112 victory at Indiana. Dallas was in control most of the game as it snapped a three-game losing streak against the short-handed Pacers. Indiana has lost its last two by its two largest margins this season. Malcolm Brogdon finished with 26 points and Domantis Sabonis had 25 points in Indiana’s first game with fans in the stands. Dallas took the lead for good on the final basket of the third quarter and pulled away with an 11-4 run in the fourth.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police confirmed a shooting just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police investigating shooting on West Edison Road
Police: ‘Joking’ steering wheel push led to fatal crash
Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Trooper Thomas Maymi and Malaki Thomas Robertson
Newborn named after ISP trooper who helped deliver him
Mishawaka police need your help to find a woman accused of assaulting two employees at a Wendy’s.
Search underway for woman who assaulted Wendy’s employees

Latest News

Young has 38, Collins adds 31 as Hawks beat Pistons in OT
Destinee Walker scored 24 points, Maddy Westbeld added 19 plus nine rebounds and Notre Dame...
Niele Ivey wants to see defense improve over five-game road trip
Rivalry renewed: Backyard Brawl between Penn and Mishawaka to resume in 2023
This is a 2014 photo of Dan Campbell of the Miami Dolphins NFL football team. Campbell was...
Lions agree to terms with Saints’ Dan Campbell to be coach