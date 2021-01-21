Advertisement

One step closer to recreational marijuana stores in Benton Harbor

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Recreational marijuana retail stores are one step closer to reality in Benton Harbor.

According to our reporting partners at the Herald Palladium, city commissioners have approved a zoning ordinance amendment recommended by the city’s planning commission stating where the facilities can be located.

Under the amendment, all types of marijuana facilities require special use permits and are allowed in light and heavy industrial districts.

In addition, facilities that are allowed in the central business district are designated consumption areas and retailers.

Commissioners approved allowing such businesses in the city back in July, but applications couldn’t be accepted until after the zoning ordinance was amended.

