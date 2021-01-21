Notre Dame hopes to take care of business on five-game road trip

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team begins a long stretch on the road for the next month.

Barring any cancellations or postponements, the Irish will be on the road for the next five games.

Head coach Niele Ivey thinks the team is building some positive momentum right now after winning two games in a row. She believes this road test, beginning Thursday night against Virginia Tech, will be a big challenge but could be very beneficial for the Irish.

“We haven’t won three in a row,” Ivey said. “That’s the goal to try and go 3-0 at Virginia Tech and try to build and try and get better. Try to go 4-0. We know that we had an advantage of being at home. We wanted to take care of that and we did. Now, we go on to the next goal. I am really big on setting small goals, trying to obtain those and go on to the next. That’s our focus. We have a really, really hard road swing. We are staying out. We need to take care of business on the road. That’s going to show character in this group.”

Notre Dame fans will find out Thursday night if the Irish can win its third game in a row for the first time this season.

Tip between Notre Dame and Virginia Tech is at 7 PM.

The game will be broadcasted on various regional networks including Marquee Sports Network, Fox Sports Detroit Plus and SportsTime Ohio.

