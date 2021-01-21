Notre Dame faces one-year probation after NCAA recruiting violations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is being punished by the NCAA after violating recruiting contact rules.

The punishment comes after a former assistant coach met with a recruit before the July 1 window, when the former assistant expressed his interest in recruiting the prospect. Notre Dame also violated another NCAA rule after head coach Brian Kelly took a picture with a different recruit at his high school during the fall evaluation period. Kelly initially did not want to take the picture with the prospect.

The NCAA dropped several penalties on the Irish.

Notre Dame will be on one year of probation, but the Irish are still eligible to play in bowl games.

The program has been fined $5,000.

The former assistant coach will face a one game suspension wherever he coaches next and will face a six-moth show cause order.

Notre Dame can not recruit any prospects from this high school in Seattle, and their recruitment of this specific prospect has been terminated.

There has also been a seven-day off-campus recruiting ban for the entire Notre Dame football staff for the rest of the 2020-21 academic year. Official visits for the school year have been reduced by one while unofficial visits have been reduced by 14.

If the penalties can not be served due to COVID-19, the punishment will carry over the next season.

Notre Dame Athletics Director Jack Swarbrck released a statement on the NCAA’s penalties:

“Any violation of NCAA rules is unacceptable and Notre Dame Athletics takes full responsibility for its actions in this regard. While we made clear to the NCAA our view that the agreed-upon penalties exceeded the nature of the infractions, we accept the final outcome of the case. In addition, the assistant coach involved is no longer employed by the University.”

