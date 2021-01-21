NEW INFO: Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians reach compact to allow Class III gaming

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians has reached a compact with the State of Indiana that will allow the tribe to conduct Class III gaming in South Bend.

Class III gaming allows for table games and real slot machines.

Back in August of 2019 the tribe requested that negotiations begin.

The compact has been presented to leaders in the Indiana General Assembly for ratification.

