NEW INFO: Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians reach compact to allow Class III gaming

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians has reached a compact with the State of Indiana that will allow the tribe to conduct Class III gaming in South Bend.

Class III gaming allows for table games and real slot machines.

Back in August of 2019 the tribe requested that negotiations begin.

The compact has been presented to leaders in the Indiana General Assembly for ratification.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to report on the next steps in the process as they happen.

