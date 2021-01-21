Nearly picture perfect January weather for your Thursday
A MUCH colder day Friday and into the weekend
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY:
A nearly-picture perfect January day. Temperatures begin in the low 30s with a strong breeze for most of the day. Afternoon highs reach the upper 30s with a comfortable warmth in the air. Mostly sunny skies and dry weather.
TONIGHT:
Lows plummet back into the low 20s. Our day of sunshine and heat doesn’t last long. Cloud cover thickens overhead with a few snow flurries developing around midnight. Snow will have minimal impacts on your Friday morning commute.
TOMORROW:
A MUCH colder day. Highs in the middle 20s with mostly cloudy skies. Bundle up!
