Nearly picture perfect January weather for your Thursday

A MUCH colder day Friday and into the weekend
Smooth sailing for your Bus Stop Forecast
Smooth sailing for your Bus Stop Forecast
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY:

A nearly-picture perfect January day. Temperatures begin in the low 30s with a strong breeze for most of the day. Afternoon highs reach the upper 30s with a comfortable warmth in the air. Mostly sunny skies and dry weather.

TONIGHT:

Lows plummet back into the low 20s. Our day of sunshine and heat doesn’t last long. Cloud cover thickens overhead with a few snow flurries developing around midnight. Snow will have minimal impacts on your Friday morning commute.

TOMORROW:

A MUCH colder day. Highs in the middle 20s with mostly cloudy skies. Bundle up!

Sunshine again at times tomorrow
