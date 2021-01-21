Advertisement

Michigan reports 148* more COVID-19 deaths, 2,165 more cases Thursday

There have been 14,053 deaths and 544,311 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 14,053 deaths and 544,311 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 148* more COVID-19 deaths and 2,165 more cases on Thursday.

*The deaths announced today include 128 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 14,053 deaths and 544,311 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 2,031 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 41 more coronavirus deaths and 1,738 new cases were reported.

Monday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 2,843* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (01/18/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, January 16th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1,421 per day.

Berrien County has had 190 (+3) deaths and 10,501 (+54) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 56 (+0) deaths and 3,603 (+10) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 70 (+2) deaths and 4,226 (+22) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: ‘Joking’ steering wheel push led to fatal crash
Police confirmed a shooting just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police investigating shooting on West Edison Road
Some individuals can't take COVID-19 vaccine
Who can’t safely get the COVID vaccine and why
Pence returns to Indiana
Pence returns to Indiana
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback

Latest News

European Council President Charles Michel removes his face mask as he chairs a EU summit video...
EU struggles, looks for answers to stop spread of new virus variants
Nation marks anniversary of first US COVID-19 case
Nation marks anniversary of first US COVID-19 case
Statewide, 2,303 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 64 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,733 more cases Thursday
FILE - This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Eli Lilly corporate headquarters in Indianapolis.
Eli Lilly: Drug can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes