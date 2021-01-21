Michigan reports 148* more COVID-19 deaths, 2,165 more cases Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 148* more COVID-19 deaths and 2,165 more cases on Thursday.

*The deaths announced today include 128 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 14,053 deaths and 544,311 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 2,031 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 41 more coronavirus deaths and 1,738 new cases were reported.

Monday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 2,843* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (01/18/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, January 16th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1,421 per day.

Berrien County has had 190 (+3) deaths and 10,501 (+54) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 56 (+0) deaths and 3,603 (+10) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 70 (+2) deaths and 4,226 (+22) confirmed and probable cases.

