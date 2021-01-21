Advertisement

Michigan launches online sports betting, casino games Friday

(KOTA/KEVN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Online sports betting and casino games will start in Michigan at noon Friday, an expansion of options for gamblers who now wager through offshore sites.

State regulators have authorized licenses for all three Detroit casinos and seven of the dozen tribes with “Class III” casinos.

Additional operator and platform provider licenses are expected to be approved in coming weeks.

Michigan Gaming Control Board Executive Director Richard Kalm calls the launch a “new era,” saying it will give casinos a new way to engage with customers and provide state and local governments with additional tax revenue.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police: ‘Joking’ steering wheel push led to fatal crash
Police confirmed a shooting just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police investigating shooting on West Edison Road
Some individuals can't take COVID-19 vaccine
Who can’t safely get the COVID vaccine and why
Pence returns to Indiana
Pence returns to Indiana
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback

Latest News

The Potawatomi Zoo will host Winter Days on Saturday, January 23.
Potawatomi Zoo hosts Winter Days this weekend
Smooth sailing for your Bus Stop Forecast
Nearly picture perfect January weather for your Thursday
A South Bend woman is bringing smiles to seniors confined to long-term care facilities with an...
South Bend woman starts campaign to bring joy to seniors
Abandoned dog with word ‘kill’ shaved into side on the road to recovery