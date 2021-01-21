Michigan food assistance recipients to receive additional benefits

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that food assistance recipients will get additional benefits by the end of the month.

More than 1.2 million people will receive an additional payment that raises their monthly amount by 15 percent.

The increase in SNAP benefits is for six months, ending in June.

It will be added to their Bridge Card and families do not need to re-apply for benefits.

