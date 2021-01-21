Medical Moment: Preventing unneeded biopsies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Doctors often rely on a PSA screening test to determine a man’s risk of prostate cancer, but a higher PSA may not always mean cancer.

Researchers are testing a new tool that could give men a more accurate option.

Every year, 1.3 million men in the U.S. get biopsies to see if they have prostate cancer.

Martie Salt reports on a new lab test that could eliminate unnecessary biopsies.

Iso PSA is now available in select areas across the U.S.

The company that developed the test is preparing an application for FDA approval.

