Man wanted for stalking, violating protective order

Dustin M. Boardman
Dustin M. Boardman(Crime Stoppers)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are asking for help finding Dustin M. Boardman, a 36-year-old who is wanted on several counts of stalking and violating a protective order.

He has been known to stay in the Warsaw, Winona Lake, Fort Wayne and South Whitley areas.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP with any tips.

From Crime Stoppers:

The Winona Lake Police Department would like the community’s assistance in locating a wanted individual.

Dustin M. Boardman, 36 years old, is currently wanted on several counts of Stalking and Violating a Protective Order.  Boardman has been known to stay in the Fort Wayne, South Whitley, Warsaw, and Winona Lake areas. Boardman is 6 feet tall, brown hair, approximately 180lbs, and typically wears glasses.

If you have any information concerning this wanted individual call Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-342-STOP. Crime Stoppers will pay if your information leads to an arrest or indictment. Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards on other felony crimes and the capture of fugitives.

When you call, you will be assigned a code number and we will not ask your name.

Get involved, Crime Stoppers it works.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

