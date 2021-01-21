Advertisement

Judge gives preliminary OK to $641M Flint water deal

In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich....
In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, Nick Lyon, former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and other ex-officials have been told they're being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, which devastated the majority Black city with lead-contaminated water and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in 2014-15, The Associated Press has learned.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - A judge has granted preliminary approval to a $641 million deal that would benefit Flint residents who were harmed by lead-contaminated water.

The settlement includes $600 million from the state of Michigan, although Flint, an area hospital and an engineering firm are also part of the agreement.

Federal Judge Judith Levy signed off in a 72-page opinion.

Her preliminary approval triggers a monthslong process during which Flint residents can object and pursue their own claims.

State regulators allowed Flint to use the Flint River in 2014-15 without treating the water to reduce corrosion. As a result, lead in old pipes broke off and flowed through taps.

Experts have also blamed the water for an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease, which led to at least 12 deaths.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police: ‘Joking’ steering wheel push led to fatal crash
Police confirmed a shooting just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police investigating shooting on West Edison Road
Some individuals can't take COVID-19 vaccine
Who can’t safely get the COVID vaccine and why
Pence returns to Indiana
Pence returns to Indiana
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback

Latest News

Dustin M. Boardman
Man wanted for stalking, violating protective order
Michigan launches online sports betting, casino games Friday
The Potawatomi Zoo will host Winter Days on Saturday, January 23.
Potawatomi Zoo hosts Winter Days this weekend
Smooth sailing for your Bus Stop Forecast
Nearly picture perfect January weather for your Thursday