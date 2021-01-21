Indiana State police K-9 gets body armor

Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana State Police Department K-9 is getting body armor thanks to a charitable donation.

Zoia is getting the bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K-9′s Incorporated.

The non-profit organization provides body armor to dogs of law enforcement throughout the U.S.

Zoia’s armor is expected to be delivered within eight to ten weeks.

