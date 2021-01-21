Advertisement

Indiana reports 64 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,733 more cases Thursday

Statewide, 2,303 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 64 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,733 more cases on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 10.8%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 2,303 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 9,218 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 601,937 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 62 more coronavirus deaths and 2,942 new cases were reported. 2,302 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 126 more coronavirus deaths and 2,756 new cases were reported. 2,332 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 30 more coronavirus deaths and 2,548 new cases were reported. 2,386 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 42 more coronavirus deaths and 4,744 new cases were reported. 2,432 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 27,133 (+123) cases and 399 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 24,291 (+48) cases and 343 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 8,972 (+47) cases and 160 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,003 (+37) cases and 82 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,998 (+21) cases and 84 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,263 (+3) cases and 61 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,744 (+6) cases and 43 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,623 (+9) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 961 (+5) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

