Governor Holcomb delivers Covid-19 update for Hoosiers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Governor Eric Holcomb gave an update on the Hoosier state’s vaccination efforts on Thursday, extending his executive order by another week.

Holcomb says the demand for vaccines has them continuously asking for more.

Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says there are some good trends to look at while we wait for more vaccines.

Indiana’s positivity rate declined to 10.8 percent. That’s still in double digits, but it’s the lowest positivity rate for the Hoosier state in several weeks.

Indiana is also seeing a consistent decline in hospitalizations with COVID-19 symptoms. Today’s update said there are 2,300 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. That’s down 35% from the end of Nov.

There are also less new patients going to the hospital due to COVID-19 symptoms. New admissions dropped to 320 per day, roughly 37% since the end of Nov.

While these are good signs, Dr. Box says to stay proactive by washing your hands, wearing a mask, and social distancing.

“As we focus on the promise that the vaccine brings, we cannot lose sight on the toll that this pandemic has taken, or the lives that have been lost, or on the tools we have available to us today to prevent further losses,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.

Dr. Box announced they’re continuing with an age based approach to vaccine eligibility, looking at the 65 to 69 year old age range next.

This originally included people as young as 60, but limitations in the amount of vaccines the state gets forced a decision to limit the age range of the next group.

Dr. Box says this age based approach is focused on saving lives while reducing hospitalization.

Some of our oldest Hoosiers are also some of our most vulnerable.

Only comprising 22.5% of the state’s population, Hoosiers sixty and older account for 64% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations.

More than nine out of every ten COVID-19 deaths in Indiana are someone sixty or older.

“The reason we will next add this age group when the time is right remains consistent. We want to protect our most vulnerable Hoosiers, and age has been the biggest contributor to hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 . We are focused on saving lives and reducing hospitalizations,” Dr. Box said.

Those 65-69 year old’s will be he next to get the vaccine, but it’s not yet clear when that will be.

With the number of people going to the hospital for COVID-19 and the positivity rate both going down in the Hoosier state, Governor Holcomb says we need to keep that trend going.

Right now, more than half of Hoosiers between the ages of 70 and 79 either already got the vaccine or have an appointment for one.

Another 125,000 Hoosiers older than 80 are vaccinated or scheduled to be vaccinated.

With another nearly 265,000 front line healthcare workers getting or scheduling the vaccine, Holcomb says there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“There is light in the tunnel that we can see and there is a vaccine there. It’s changed the discussion to how do we get there. How do we get to the light. We’ve always hoped for it. Now we see it, and that’s on us. Every single one of us. Yeah we want to celebrate the best practices, and the numbers going down. We still have a long way,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb says the only thing holding them back from vaccinating more Hoosiers is the amount they’re getting from the federal government.

