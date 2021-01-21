Elkhart woman celebrates 101st brithday

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One year ago today, we ran a story on an Elkhart woman who celebrated her 100th birthday.

We’re happy to tell you Betty Chatnam is celebrating her 101st birthday today.

She told us last year key to a long life is choosing to be happy and enjoying pizza and wine.

And since there’s no party this year due to the pandemic, we wanted to give her a quick shout out on our newscast.

So, from all of us here at WNDU, happy birthday Betty!

