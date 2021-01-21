Deputy saves dog that fell through ice

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Cass County deputy saved a dog that fell through ice.

Officers were called to the 56000 block of White Temple Road in Penn Township.

The caller said a dog had fallen through the ice in a pond and was unable to get out.

That’s when Deputy Taryn Shields went out onto the ice and rescued the dog.

Shields fell through the ice too, but she still managed to get back to shore safely.

As you can see from the photo, Deputy Shields and the dog, Leo, have warmed up and are doing fine.

