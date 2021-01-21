Berrien County continuing effort to vaccine those eligible quickly

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Health Department and Spectrum Health Lakeland continue to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to those who are eligible and interested as quickly as possible.

To date, more than 7,000 vaccinations have been given to health care workers, emergency medical and first responders, and long-term care residents, as well as those who are at highest-risk for severe COVID-19 illness due to risk factors, such as age or exposure due to occupation.

However, health officials say vaccine supplies remain limited, so you’re urged to have continued patience as you wait for your turn to get the vaccine.

