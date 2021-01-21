Advertisement

93-year-old woman dies in South Bend crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An elderly woman is dead after a car crash yesterday afternoon in South Bend.

It happened at Ironwood and South Bend Avenue.

A GMC Denali traveling through the intersection on a green light crashed into the passenger side of a Chevy Impala turning left.

A passenger in the Impala, identified by officials as 93-year-old Jeanette Spaulding, was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team is handling the investigation.

