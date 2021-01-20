Advertisement

Who can’t safely get the COVID vaccine and why

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Anyone who can get the vaccine should. That has been the message from many health officials since the COVID-19 vaccine became available more than one month ago. And while the vaccine is safe for the majority of people, local health officials say it’s not safe for everyone.

“The list of people who should not get it really relatively small,” St. Joseph County Health Officer Mark Fox says.

People on the list who should not receive a coronavirus vaccine include: anyone with severe allergy or reaction to any component of the COVID-19 vaccine, don’t meet the age criteria, actively has the virus in which they should complete the 10 day quarantine period before receiving vaccine, or have received any prior vaccinations other than the COVID vaccine within the last 14 days.

“It is advised that people who had severe allergic reaction to the vaccines in the past such as anaphylactic shock should not receive the COVID-19 vaccine until they discussed it with their doctor,” Berrien County Health Department Communication Manager Gillian Conrad says.

On the other hand, Conrad says those who have allergies that are not associated with vaccinations such as pets, food, etc., can safely get the vaccine.

Health officials also recommend folks to contact their doctor first if they have or had a previous medical condition. And out of an abundance of caution, women who are pregnant should also contact their physician before receiving the vaccine.

“The reason why the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t necessarily indicated for those who are pregnant or breast-feeding is because they weren’t excluded from the clinical trials. So there is no data on the vaccine and how it affected pregnant and breastfeeding women,” Conrad says.

Nonetheless, Conrad says there have not been any ill or serious side affects to-date in regards to pregnant women who have received the vaccine so far.

Health officials say some of these precautions are simply just that and anyone who can take the vaccine should.

“The COVID-19 vaccine for the vast majority of people is safe and we are encouraging everybody who is eligible to see COVID-19 vaccination as we know that the more people who are vaccinated, the greater chance we have to get get to immunity which will help us end this pandemic,” Conrad says.

Health officials say any questions regarding taking the COVID-19 vaccine should be addressed with your physician or family doctor.

