Advertisement

Vatrano scores overtime goal, Panthers over Blackhawks 5-4

Frank Vatrano scored 2:50 into overtime, and the Florida Panthers beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks 5-4.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - Frank Vatrano scored 2:50 into overtime, and the Florida Panthers beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks 5-4. Patric Hornqvist and Carter Verhaeghe each scored two goals for Florida. Keith Yandle had two assists. Dominik Kubalik scored his first two goals of the year for Chicago, which has dropped its first four games of the pandemic-shortened season. Patrick Kane also scored, and Phillipp Kurashev posted his first NHL goal.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Mishawaka police need your help to find a woman accused of assaulting two employees at a Wendy’s.
Search underway for woman who assaulted Wendy’s employees
This is the group in question, America First Notre Dame, this is their Instagram page.
Right-wing online group uses Notre Dame’s leprechaun icon
Trooper Thomas Maymi and Malaki Thomas Robertson
Newborn named after ISP trooper who helped deliver him
1-3” of lake effect snow accumulation by daybreak Wednesday
Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect 3pm Tuesday for Berrien, Cass Counties

Latest News

Ivey’s late 3 finishes Purdue’s rally past No. 15 Ohio State
Irish freshman Ali Campbell runs down the court after making a shot against Miami of Ohio.
Irish freshman guard Ali Campbell asked to ‘stay ready’
Ryan makes Red Wings history in 3-2 OT win over Blue Jackets
No. 7 Michigan back on track after 87-63 rout of Maryland