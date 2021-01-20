Sunshine again at times tomorrow

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - STILL SOME SUNSHINE... It’s always a treat to get sunshine in January here in Michiana!! Well, we got it this afternoon, as expected, and I’m expecting more sun at times Thursday...maybe a bit Friday...and then much of the day Saturday. We have a chance for snow showers Thursday night into Friday. A couple of systems bring chances for snow on Sunday, and especially on Monday. And we have more chances later next week. Still no bitter cold in the forecast...but cold enough to snow most of the time...

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low: 24, Wind: SW 10-20

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and a bit milder by afternoon. High: 36, Wind: W 10-20

Thursday night: Variably cloudy with snow showers around. A coating to 1″ is possible. Low: 21

Friday: Spotty lake-effect snow showers early, then clouds and some sunshine. High: 28

