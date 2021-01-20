Advertisement

Sunshine again at times tomorrow

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - STILL SOME SUNSHINE... It’s always a treat to get sunshine in January here in Michiana!! Well, we got it this afternoon, as expected, and I’m expecting more sun at times Thursday...maybe a bit Friday...and then much of the day Saturday. We have a chance for snow showers Thursday night into Friday. A couple of systems bring chances for snow on Sunday, and especially on Monday. And we have more chances later next week. Still no bitter cold in the forecast...but cold enough to snow most of the time...

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low: 24, Wind: SW 10-20

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and a bit milder by afternoon. High: 36, Wind: W 10-20

Thursday night: Variably cloudy with snow showers around. A coating to 1″ is possible. Low: 21

Friday: Spotty lake-effect snow showers early, then clouds and some sunshine. High: 28

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Police confirmed a shooting just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police investigating shooting on West Edison Road
Trooper Thomas Maymi and Malaki Thomas Robertson
Newborn named after ISP trooper who helped deliver him
Mishawaka police need your help to find a woman accused of assaulting two employees at a Wendy’s.
Search underway for woman who assaulted Wendy’s employees
This is the group in question, America First Notre Dame, this is their Instagram page.
Right-wing online group uses Notre Dame’s leprechaun icon

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Snow accumulations between 1 to 4" Wednesday morning
Hazardous roads with snow-related delays Wednesday
Hazardous road conditions Wednesday morning
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 1-20-2021 First Alert Weather
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Light snow tonight