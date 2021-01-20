Advertisement

Ryan makes Red Wings history in 3-2 OT win over Blue Jackets

Tyler Bertuzzi scored 15 seconds into overtime and Bobby Ryan became the first player to score four times in his first three games with Detroit, leading the Red Wings to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Tyler Bertuzzi scored 15 seconds into overtime and Bobby Ryan became the first player to score four times in his first three games with Detroit, leading the Red Wings to a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bertuzzi was credited with the winning goal after the puck went off him and into the net following a rebound off Dylan Larkin’s shot.

