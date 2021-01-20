Rivalry renewed: Backyard Brawl between Penn and Mishawaka to resume in 2023

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One of Indiana’s most storied high school football rivalries will return in 2023.

The Backyard Brawl between Penn and Mishawaka will be back in three seasons.

On Wednesday, the two schools agreed to a four-year contract to play each other on the last Friday night of August from 2023 to 2026. Penn and Mishawaka hope to extend the rivalry beyond the 2026 season.

In order to renew the rivalry, Penn has changed its 2022 schedule. The Kingsmen have replaced LaPorte in 2022 with a game at Portage.

In 2020, the Backyard Brawl was not played after the Cavemen moved to the Northern Lakes Conference. Penn beat Mishawaka 21-13 in the last Backyard Brawl in 2019.

The Kingsmen lead the all-time series 48-15-1. The rivalry extends all the way back to 1965.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.