Advertisement

Rivalry renewed: Backyard Brawl between Penn and Mishawaka to resume in 2023

On Wednesday, the two schools agreed to a four-year contract to play each other on the last Friday night of August from 2023 to 2026.
(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One of Indiana’s most storied high school football rivalries will return in 2023.

The Backyard Brawl between Penn and Mishawaka will be back in three seasons.

On Wednesday, the two schools agreed to a four-year contract to play each other on the last Friday night of August from 2023 to 2026. Penn and Mishawaka hope to extend the rivalry beyond the 2026 season.

In order to renew the rivalry, Penn has changed its 2022 schedule. The Kingsmen have replaced LaPorte in 2022 with a game at Portage.

In 2020, the Backyard Brawl was not played after the Cavemen moved to the Northern Lakes Conference. Penn beat Mishawaka 21-13 in the last Backyard Brawl in 2019.

The Kingsmen lead the all-time series 48-15-1. The rivalry extends all the way back to 1965.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Police confirmed a shooting just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police investigating shooting on West Edison Road
Trooper Thomas Maymi and Malaki Thomas Robertson
Newborn named after ISP trooper who helped deliver him
Mishawaka police need your help to find a woman accused of assaulting two employees at a Wendy’s.
Search underway for woman who assaulted Wendy’s employees
This is the group in question, America First Notre Dame, this is their Instagram page.
Right-wing online group uses Notre Dame’s leprechaun icon

Latest News

Destinee Walker scored 24 points, Maddy Westbeld added 19 plus nine rebounds and Notre Dame...
Niele Ivey wants to see defense improve over five-game road trip
This is a 2014 photo of Dan Campbell of the Miami Dolphins NFL football team. Campbell was...
Lions agree to terms with Saints’ Dan Campbell to be coach
Niele Ivey wants to see defense improve over five game road trip
Niele Ivey wants to see defense improve over five game road trip
Philip Rivers retiring after historic 17-year NFL career