Quality Dining launches revised coupon program to help Michiana schools

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A decades-old coupon book fundraiser is being redesigned to help Michiana schools during the pandemic.

Since 1982, Quality Dining Inc. has printed coupon books and distributed them to local Catholic schools to sell during their ‘You Can Lend A Hand’ program.

In light of the ongoing pandemic, this year customers can donate $1 in exchange for a single coupon at participating restaurants.

100 percent of the money raised will go to catholic schools here in Michiana.

“The idea is to do what we can do to help,” said CEO Dan Fitzpatrick. “The needs in the schools are there and arguably even greater this year.

The program starts February 1st and runs through the end of the month.

Guests can also purchase coupons or donate to a specific school at you-can-lend-a-hand dot com.

