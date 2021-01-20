Advertisement

Quality Dining launches revised coupon program to help Michiana schools

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A decades-old coupon book fundraiser is being redesigned to help Michiana schools during the pandemic.

Since 1982, Quality Dining Inc. has printed coupon books and distributed them to local Catholic schools to sell during their ‘You Can Lend A Hand’ program.

In light of the ongoing pandemic, this year customers can donate $1 in exchange for a single coupon at participating restaurants.

100 percent of the money raised will go to catholic schools here in Michiana.

“The idea is to do what we can do to help,” said CEO Dan Fitzpatrick. “The needs in the schools are there and arguably even greater this year.

The program starts February 1st and runs through the end of the month.

Guests can also purchase coupons or donate to a specific school at you-can-lend-a-hand dot com.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Police confirmed a shooting just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police investigating shooting on West Edison Road
Trooper Thomas Maymi and Malaki Thomas Robertson
Newborn named after ISP trooper who helped deliver him
Mishawaka police need your help to find a woman accused of assaulting two employees at a Wendy’s.
Search underway for woman who assaulted Wendy’s employees
This is the group in question, America First Notre Dame, this is their Instagram page.
Right-wing online group uses Notre Dame’s leprechaun icon

Latest News

His 16th birthday this past Thursday was not the only thing that Brady Ornat in Elkhart was...
16-year-old flies plane solo for first time on birthday
Pence returns to Indiana
Pence returns to Indiana
There have been 13,905 deaths and 542,146 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 40 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,031 more cases Wednesday
Statewide, 2,302 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 62 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,942 more cases Wednesday