Police investigating shooting on West Edison Road

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have confirmed a shooting on West Edison that took place just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officers are currently on scene.

There is no word on any victim(s) and/or condition(s).

However, Metro Homicide has not been called to the scene.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this breaking story.

