Philip Rivers retiring after historic 17-year NFL career

(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers has decided to retire after playing one season with the Indianapolis Colts.

His decision at age 39 comes less than two weeks after the Colts suffered a 27-24 loss at Buffalo in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Rivers spent his first 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers after they acquired him in a draft-day trade that sent Eli Manning to the New York Giants in 2004.

Rivers finishes his career ranked among the league’s top five in career completions, career yards passing and career TDs.

He never played in a Super Bowl.

