Pence returns to Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Vice President Mike Pence attended President Biden’s inauguration, but returned to Indiana this afternoon.

He landed in Columbus around 2:45 p.m. before addressing a crowd of supporters who gathered to welcome the former Indiana governor home.

“To be able to fly home to my hometown. It means the world, I can tell ya. But to look out at this crowd and so far, I haven’t seen one face that I haven’t known for years, and I thank you for that. Serving as your vice president was the greatest honor of my life. But now that that season of service has come to an end, we just had to come home,” Pence said.

While addressing the crowd of supporters, the former vice president announced he and his wife will be officially moving back to Indiana this summer.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.