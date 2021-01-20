Advertisement

Notre Dame president congratulates Biden

Joseph R. Biden Jr. is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.
Joseph R. Biden Jr. is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.(NBC)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., released the following statement congratulating Joe Biden on becoming the 46th President of the United States:

“I congratulate Joseph R. Biden Jr. on his elevation today to president of the United States, becoming only the second Catholic in American history to assume the presidency, and, like the nation’s first Catholic president, John F. Kennedy, a recipient of Notre Dame’s highest honor, the Laetare Medal.

“In awarding the Laetare Medal in 2016 to then-Vice President Biden and former House Speaker John Boehner, I said, ‘Vice President Biden reminded his fellow Democrats that those in the other party are “our opponents, not our enemies.”’ May his leadership help quell the venomous enmity so prevalent in our nation today.

“We can only be encouraged by the auspicious beginning to inauguration day for President Biden, when he attended Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in the company of the House and Senate Republican and Democratic leaders.

“I ask all in the Notre Dame community and persons of goodwill everywhere to pray for the new president and for America’s future.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

(WNDU)

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Police confirmed a shooting just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police investigating shooting on West Edison Road
Trooper Thomas Maymi and Malaki Thomas Robertson
Newborn named after ISP trooper who helped deliver him
Mishawaka police need your help to find a woman accused of assaulting two employees at a Wendy’s.
Search underway for woman who assaulted Wendy’s employees
This is the group in question, America First Notre Dame, this is their Instagram page.
Right-wing online group uses Notre Dame’s leprechaun icon

Latest News

Police: ‘Joking’ steering wheel push led to fatal crash
Philip Rivers retiring after historic 17-year NFL career
There is a new restaurant inside the Dainty Maid building in downtown South Bend.
A look inside the new Early Bird Eatery
Snow accumulations between 1 to 4" Wednesday morning
Hazardous roads with snow-related delays Wednesday