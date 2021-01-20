No. 7 Michigan back on track after 87-63 rout of Maryland

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Mike Smith made three early 3-pointers as No. 7 Michigan raced to a 17-3 lead, and the Wolverines had little difficulty beating Maryland 87-63. Michigan made its first five 3s in an opening flurry that put the Wolverines in immediate control. Michigan led 42-25 at halftime and stretched its advantage to as many as 25 points in the second. Isaiah Livers led Michigan with 20 points and Franz Wagner contributed 15. Smith had 11. Maryland was led by Donta Scott’s 13 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)