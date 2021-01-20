Niele Ivey wants to see defense improve over five-game road trip

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s simple. Niele Ivey wants to see defense from her group during this difficult five-game road trip over the next month.

Of all of the teams in the ACC, the Irish rank dead last in points by the opposition - giving up an average of 71.8 points per contest.

Ivey says the team needs to work on the defense and rebounding in order to really improve as a whole.

She says the key to this is just having the desire to win.

“That’s just a mentality,” Ivey said. “That’s just going out there and having the mentality. There’s really no drills you can do. You just have to go get the ball. That’s something we are going to continue working on. Being competitive and being better as a defensive group.”

The Irish will have to show that competitiveness on the defensive side of the ball away from Purcell Pavilion.

They do not play at home until February 18 against Syracuse. Next up is Virginia Tech Thursday at 7 PM.

