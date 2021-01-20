Advertisement

Michigan reports 40 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,031 more cases Wednesday

There have been 13,905 deaths and 542,146 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 13,905 deaths and 542,146 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 40 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,031 more cases on Wednesday.

There have been 13,905 deaths and 542,146 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 41 more coronavirus deaths and 1,738 new cases were reported.

Monday: 20 more coronavirus deaths and 2,843* new cases were reported. *Note on cases (01/18/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, January 16th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1,421 per day.

Berrien County has had 187 (+0) deaths and 10,447 (+50) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 56 (+0) deaths and 3,593 (+12) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 68 (+0) deaths and 4,204 (+21) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Police confirmed a shooting just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police investigating shooting on West Edison Road
Trooper Thomas Maymi and Malaki Thomas Robertson
Newborn named after ISP trooper who helped deliver him
Mishawaka police need your help to find a woman accused of assaulting two employees at a Wendy’s.
Search underway for woman who assaulted Wendy’s employees
This is the group in question, America First Notre Dame, this is their Instagram page.
Right-wing online group uses Notre Dame’s leprechaun icon

Latest News

A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
As virus surges, states reporting shortages of vaccine
Statewide, 2,302 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 62 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,942 more cases Wednesday
Dallas Selling, who is pregnant with twin girls, spent seven weeks in the hospital after she...
Woman pregnant with twins survives COVID-19 after 7 weeks in hospital, special therapy
Morbid milestone: More than 400K COVID-19 deaths in America
Morbid milestone: More than 400K COVID-19 deaths in America