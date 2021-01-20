Medical Moment: Transplant transport goes high-tech

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a new, improved way to save organs and save lives.

Replacing the portable cooler with new state-of-the-art technology for transporting organs, in today’s Medical Moment.

While the technique for liver transplants has improved, the way they travel hasn’t.

Usually, they make the trip from hospital to hospital packed in a cooler filled with ice.

Now, as Martie Salt reports, new technology is changing all that.

As for this new technology, FDA approval is pending the results of a clinical trial.

But it could replace coolers within the next few years.

