Man who killed 7-year-old appears in court

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The man accused of shooting and killing a 7-year-old girl in South Bend is in court.

Jaheim Campbell, 18, is charged with murder and attempted murder.

Police believe he fired multiple shots from a vehicle driving past a child’s birthday party in the 800 block of East Donald Street back on August 29, resulting in the death of 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens.

Campbell’s hearing was scheduled for this morning.

