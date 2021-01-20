Advertisement

Lions agree to terms with Saints’ Dan Campbell to be coach

The Lions announced the agreement with the New Orleans Saints tight ends coach a day after formally introducing Brad Holmes as their general manager.
This is a 2014 photo of Dan Campbell of the Miami Dolphins NFL football team. Campbell was...
This is a 2014 photo of Dan Campbell of the Miami Dolphins NFL football team. Campbell was hired as the Detroit Lions Head Coach in January, 2021. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Dan Campbell to be their coach. The Lions announced the agreement with the New Orleans Saints tight ends coach a day after formally introducing Brad Holmes as their general manager. A person familiar with the situation says Campbell will sign a six-year contract. He also had the title of assistant head coach with the Saints. The 44-year-old Campbell has 11 years of experience in the NFL as a coach and 11 as a player. He was 5-7 as interim coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2015. The Lions fired coach Matt Patricia in November with a 13-29-1 record.

