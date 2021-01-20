Advertisement

Ivey’s late 3 finishes Purdue’s rally past No. 15 Ohio State

Jaden Ivey scored 15 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining, and Purdue rallied to beat No. 15 Ohio State 67-65.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Jaden Ivey scored 15 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining, and Purdue rallied to beat No. 15 Ohio State 67-65. Trevion Williams scored 16 points for the surging Boilermakers, who have won four straight, three of them on the road. Sasha Stefanovic also had 15 points. Purdue led for less than three minutes overall and rallied from six points down in the final 3 1/2 minutes. Ivey scored eight points during the decisive stretch. Duane Washington Jr. led Ohio State with 21 points, shooting 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Justin Ahrens added 12 points for the Buckeyes, whose three-game winning streak ended.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Mishawaka police need your help to find a woman accused of assaulting two employees at a Wendy’s.
Search underway for woman who assaulted Wendy’s employees
This is the group in question, America First Notre Dame, this is their Instagram page.
Right-wing online group uses Notre Dame’s leprechaun icon
Trooper Thomas Maymi and Malaki Thomas Robertson
Newborn named after ISP trooper who helped deliver him
1-3” of lake effect snow accumulation by daybreak Wednesday
Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect 3pm Tuesday for Berrien, Cass Counties

Latest News

Irish freshman Ali Campbell runs down the court after making a shot against Miami of Ohio.
Irish freshman guard Ali Campbell asked to ‘stay ready’
Vatrano scores overtime goal, Panthers over Blackhawks 5-4
Ryan makes Red Wings history in 3-2 OT win over Blue Jackets
No. 7 Michigan back on track after 87-63 rout of Maryland