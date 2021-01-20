Irish freshman guard Ali Campbell asked to ‘stay ready’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team has several playmakers, and they are not done adding to the roster.

Early enrollee Olivia Miles and junior forward Danielle Cosgrove will join the team at the end of the month, but what does that mean for playing time for other members of the Irish?

One player who showed promise early on in the season is freshman guard Ali Campbell.

The ESPN Top 25 recruit played 28 minutes in each of the first two games scoring a total of 12 points off of the bench.

Since then, Campbell has appeared in just three games and has only played a total of 13 minutes.

Campbell has not played since December 20, but head coach Niele Ivey says she’s showing a ton of promise.

“She’s actually had some really good practices the past couple of weeks,” Ivey said. “Honestly, it depends on rotations. It depends on foul trouble. The conversation with her was to stay ready. She’s a great shooter, a great teammate. She’s working really hard. At any moment, she can have the opportunity to come and help us, it just depends on the game situation. She’s staying ready but I really love how she’s improving and getting better.”

Campbell and the Irish start a five game road trip on Thursday as Notre Dame is set to take on Virginia Tech.

Tip between the Irish and the Hokies will be at 7 PM.

