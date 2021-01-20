Advertisement

Irish forward Graham Slaggert named Big Ten First Star of the Week

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame hockey forward Graham Slaggert has been named the Big Ten’s First Star of the Week.

In this past weekend’s Irish sweep over No. 1 Minnesota, the South Bend native Slaggert recorded two assists and one goal in the first game of the weekend series.

It was a career-best three points for Slaggert.

Slaggert and the Irish hope to continue their hot streak at home this week. Notre Dame starts a two-game set with Michigan on Thursday. Puck drop is at 6:30 PM on NBC Sports Chicago.

