Indiana reports 62 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,942 more cases Wednesday

Indiana health officials are reporting 62 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,942 more cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.2%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 2,302 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 9,154 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 598,313 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 126 more coronavirus deaths and 2,756 new cases were reported. 2,332 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 30 more coronavirus deaths and 2,548 new cases were reported. 2,386 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 42 more coronavirus deaths and 4,744 new cases were reported. 2,432 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 4,411 new cases were reported. 2,440 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 27,014 (+103) cases and 399 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 24,244 (+73) cases and 343 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 8,925 (+59) cases and 159 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 7,967 (+53) cases and 82 (+2) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,977 (+23) cases and 84 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,260 (+10) cases and 61 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,739 (+13) cases and 43 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,614 (+3) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 956 (+3) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

