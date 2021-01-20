Advertisement

Indiana reports 62 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,942 more cases Wednesday

Statewide, 2,302 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Statewide, 2,302 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 62 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,942 more cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 11.2%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 2,302 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 9,154 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 598,313 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 126 more coronavirus deaths and 2,756 new cases were reported. 2,332 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 30 more coronavirus deaths and 2,548 new cases were reported. 2,386 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 42 more coronavirus deaths and 4,744 new cases were reported. 2,432 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 40 more coronavirus deaths and 4,411 new cases were reported. 2,440 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 27,014 (+103) cases and 399 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 24,244 (+73) cases and 343 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 8,925 (+59) cases and 159 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 7,967 (+53) cases and 82 (+2) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,977 (+23) cases and 84 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,260 (+10) cases and 61 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,739 (+13) cases and 43 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,614 (+3) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 956 (+3) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Police confirmed a shooting just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police investigating shooting on West Edison Road
Trooper Thomas Maymi and Malaki Thomas Robertson
Newborn named after ISP trooper who helped deliver him
Mishawaka police need your help to find a woman accused of assaulting two employees at a Wendy’s.
Search underway for woman who assaulted Wendy’s employees
This is the group in question, America First Notre Dame, this is their Instagram page.
Right-wing online group uses Notre Dame’s leprechaun icon

Latest News

A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
As virus surges, states reporting shortages of vaccine
There have been 13,905 deaths and 542,146 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 40 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,031 more cases Wednesday
Dallas Selling, who is pregnant with twin girls, spent seven weeks in the hospital after she...
Woman pregnant with twins survives COVID-19 after 7 weeks in hospital, special therapy
Morbid milestone: More than 400K COVID-19 deaths in America
Morbid milestone: More than 400K COVID-19 deaths in America