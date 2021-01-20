‘Hills at St. Joe Farms’ subdivision in Granger set to open in early May

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) -A new neighborhood 16 News Now followed since this summer--the Hills at St. Joe Farms.

The first of roughly 230 homes are going up in the new subdivision.

That’s where 16 News Now learned how soon families will be able to start moving in.

Even though this is just the first home, four people already signed their contracts to be the first few residents of the Hills at St. Joe Farms.

Steve Smith from Irish Realty says they’ll be ready to introduce the subdivision to the rest of the community by May.

The 76-acre parcel will turn into the largest single-family home development in Granger in more than a decade.

It also stands out as one of the only subdivisions in Granger with municipal water and sewer, a project costing $5-6 million.

“They’re going to have fire protection with fire hydrants, and these are the only things that you get with water and sewer. When your power goes out, your water is going to work because the water plant has gas-powered generators,” said Co-Owner Irish Reality Steve Smith.

Construction is underway on the first model home. This is one of nine different floor plans potential homeowners can choose from, ranging in between $300-500 thousand.

The sizes range from ranch style to multilevel homes.

There are eight homes already on hold and four more with people already signed on to live there.

Smith says the neighborhood is being built to last generations.

“It’s just really going to have a beautiful look with a four-acre park inside the development that’s both going to have water features and trails through the woods, and things like that so, we wanted to put some of those elements in that we not only thought would make it a great neighborhood today but also 100 years from now,”

The Hills plan on a soft grand opening on May 6th, kicking off the builder’s showcase of homes the following Saturday.

