Hazardous roads with snow-related delays Wednesday

Low visibility and blowing and drifting snow
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TODAY:

Hazardous roads with potential delays. Low visibility and blowing and drifting snow will lead to slow-downs this morning. Wake-up temperatures in the middle 20s with a harsh wind chill. As winds shift from the northwest to the southwest Wednesday, we cut off the lake-effect snow bands and start to usher in warmer air. Afternoon highs reach the low 30s under partly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT:

Thick cloud cover moves in overnight. A warming trend begins with wake-up temperatures in the upper 20s early Thursday. Snow begins to melt tomorrow.

TOMORROW:

A picturesque day! Highs near 40 degrees with sunshine from AM to pM. Light winds with dry conditions. We immediately cool back into the 20s on Friday.

