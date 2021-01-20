Advertisement

GRAPHIC: New York man charged with assaulting officer during Capitol riots

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - One of the people involved in the Capitol riots was arrested Tuesday in New York, officials said.

Patrick Edward McCaughey III faces charges for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; civil disorder; entering restricted building or grounds; and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

During the riots, Metropolitan police officer Daniel Hodges was pinned between rioters and the terrace archway leading to the Capitol.

Prosecutors say McCaughey can be see in a video using a clear police shield to physically push against the left side of the officer’s body.

He is also heard telling the officer, “You are going to get squished. Just go home.”

McCaughey is scheduled to appear in federal court on Wednesday.

