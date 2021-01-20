Culver Academies participates in virtual inauguration parade
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULVER, Ind. (WNDU) - The Parade across America went on both in-person and virtually this afternoon.
And it included the Black Horse Troop and Equestriennes at Culver Academies.
Preparations began in October. This is the 18th inauguration Culver Academies has been a part of.
Several students from Michiana participated, including brothers from Granger and a teen from Benton Harbor.
