Culver Academies participates in virtual inauguration parade

CULVER, Ind. (WNDU) - The Parade across America went on both in-person and virtually this afternoon.

And it included the Black Horse Troop and Equestriennes at Culver Academies.

Preparations began in October. This is the 18th inauguration Culver Academies has been a part of.

Several students from Michiana participated, including brothers from Granger and a teen from Benton Harbor.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.