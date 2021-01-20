Advertisement

Culver Academies participates in virtual inauguration parade

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULVER, Ind. (WNDU) - The Parade across America went on both in-person and virtually this afternoon.

And it included the Black Horse Troop and Equestriennes at Culver Academies.

Preparations began in October. This is the 18th inauguration Culver Academies has been a part of.

Several students from Michiana participated, including brothers from Granger and a teen from Benton Harbor.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Police confirmed a shooting just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police investigating shooting on West Edison Road
Trooper Thomas Maymi and Malaki Thomas Robertson
Newborn named after ISP trooper who helped deliver him
Mishawaka police need your help to find a woman accused of assaulting two employees at a Wendy’s.
Search underway for woman who assaulted Wendy’s employees
This is the group in question, America First Notre Dame, this is their Instagram page.
Right-wing online group uses Notre Dame’s leprechaun icon

Latest News

Abandoned dog with word ‘kill’ shaved into side on the road to recovery
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Sunshine again at times tomorrow
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Beacon Children’s Hospital receives donation from Pokagon Band of Potawatomi
Beacon Children’s Hospital receives donation from Pokagon Band of Potawatomi