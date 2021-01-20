Advertisement

Buttigieg joins ‘Morning Joe,’ talks inauguration

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Former South Bend Mayor and President Biden’s nominee for Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, joined “Morning Joe” on MSNBC to discuss the inauguration and why he says the country now has a president that will bring results.

“I think at the end of the day what Americans need are results. We need to deliver for the American people. If confirmed that obviously will be my work to deliver that when it comes to transportation but every part of this administration. Working on economics, working on security, working on health has to be able to produce results and I think we are set up to do that,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg’s confirmation hearing is scheduled for tomorrow.

If confirmed, he will become the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ cabinet secretary.

And at 38, he’s the youngest member in Biden’s cabinet.

He’s expected to play a central role in Biden’s push for a bipartisan infrastructure package.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Police confirmed a shooting just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police investigating shooting on West Edison Road
Trooper Thomas Maymi and Malaki Thomas Robertson
Newborn named after ISP trooper who helped deliver him
Mishawaka police need your help to find a woman accused of assaulting two employees at a Wendy’s.
Search underway for woman who assaulted Wendy’s employees
This is the group in question, America First Notre Dame, this is their Instagram page.
Right-wing online group uses Notre Dame’s leprechaun icon

Latest News

His 16th birthday this past Thursday was not the only thing that Brady Ornat in Elkhart was...
16-year-old flies plane solo for first time on birthday
Quality Dining launched a revised coupon program to help Michiana schools.
Quality Dining launches revised coupon program to help Michiana schools
Pence returns to Indiana
Pence returns to Indiana
There have been 13,905 deaths and 542,146 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 40 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,031 more cases Wednesday
Statewide, 2,302 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 62 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,942 more cases Wednesday