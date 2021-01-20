Buttigieg joins ‘Morning Joe,’ talks inauguration

(WNDU) - Former South Bend Mayor and President Biden’s nominee for Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, joined “Morning Joe” on MSNBC to discuss the inauguration and why he says the country now has a president that will bring results.

“I think at the end of the day what Americans need are results. We need to deliver for the American people. If confirmed that obviously will be my work to deliver that when it comes to transportation but every part of this administration. Working on economics, working on security, working on health has to be able to produce results and I think we are set up to do that,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg’s confirmation hearing is scheduled for tomorrow.

If confirmed, he will become the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ cabinet secretary.

And at 38, he’s the youngest member in Biden’s cabinet.

He’s expected to play a central role in Biden’s push for a bipartisan infrastructure package.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.