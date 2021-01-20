Advertisement

Bolden scores 21 to carry Butler over DePaul 67-53

Jair Bolden had a season-high 21 points as Butler beat DePaul 67-53.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Jair Bolden had a season-high 21 points as Butler beat DePaul 67-53. Myles Tate had 10 points for Butler, which broke its four-game road losing streak. Bryce Golden and Chuck Harris had 10 points apiece. Kobe Elvis had 12 points for the Blue Demons. Charlie Moore added 11 points and Darious Hall had seven rebounds. Javon Freeman-Liberty, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Blue Demons, shot only 11% (1 of 9).

