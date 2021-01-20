Advertisement

Beacon Children’s Hospital receives donation from Pokagon Band of Potawatomi

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Beacon Children’s Hospital received a $100,000 donation from the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi.

It’s part of the tribe’s voluntary local agreement with the City of South Bend to share revenue from its Four Winds South Bend Casino.

It’s the third annual donation the hospital has received from them, reaching a total of $500,000 over 5 years.

