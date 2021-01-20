Abandoned dog with word ‘kill’ shaved into side on the road to recovery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Belvas, the dog dropped off at the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County with the word ‘kill’ shaved into it’s side is now on the road to recovery.

16 News Now spoke with the shelter and they tell us he tested negative for parvo, and has already left a local vet.

The fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy was found wandering in the Claypool area before he was taken in by a good samaritan.

Belvus has made a miraculous recovery and is now staying with a foster family.

A GoFundMe page has raised over $7,500 towards Belvas’ journey, exceeding the $5,000 goal.

