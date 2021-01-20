Advertisement

Abandoned dog with word ‘kill’ shaved into side on the road to recovery

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Belvas, the dog dropped off at the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County with the word ‘kill’ shaved into it’s side is now on the road to recovery.

16 News Now spoke with the shelter and they tell us he tested negative for parvo, and has already left a local vet.

The fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy was found wandering in the Claypool area before he was taken in by a good samaritan.

Belvus has made a miraculous recovery and is now staying with a foster family.

A GoFundMe page has raised over $7,500 towards Belvas’ journey, exceeding the $5,000 goal.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belvas, fourth-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, admitted to local Kosciusko County animal...
Dog shaved with word “KILL” on its side turned into shelter, diagnosed with parvo & pneumonia
Police confirmed a shooting just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
Police investigating shooting on West Edison Road
Trooper Thomas Maymi and Malaki Thomas Robertson
Newborn named after ISP trooper who helped deliver him
Mishawaka police need your help to find a woman accused of assaulting two employees at a Wendy’s.
Search underway for woman who assaulted Wendy’s employees
This is the group in question, America First Notre Dame, this is their Instagram page.
Right-wing online group uses Notre Dame’s leprechaun icon

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Sunshine again at times tomorrow
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
The Parade across America included the Black Horse Troop and Equestriennes at Culver Academies.
Culver Academies participates in virtual inauguration parade
Beacon Children’s Hospital receives donation from Pokagon Band of Potawatomi
Beacon Children’s Hospital receives donation from Pokagon Band of Potawatomi